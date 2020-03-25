Brilliant app gets extensions if unable to pay bills due to coronavirus – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLe0032bc76e5db2a60b5f42844c78be8e11% %MINIFYHTMLe0032bc76e5db2a60b5f42844c78be8e12%

The impact of the new coronavirus on the economy remains profound and destructive in a way completely separate from the cost that takes human lives, as it killed more than 19,000 people worldwide and sickened almost 440,000.

That is in accordance with the latest coronavirus statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

A new AI-based legal service has been launched to work on behalf of people who need help paying their bills as a result of the coronavirus disrupting their income.

DoNotPay, the company behind the chatbot known as "The World's First Robot Lawyer," has launched a new service aimed at helping anyone having trouble paying their bills right now as a result of the coronavirus.

Millions of people around the world are likely to fall into this category, as state, local, and even some national governments have instituted all sorts of stay-at-home orders designed to stop the spread of the virus, but they have also meant Temporary Business Closure As a result, countless people around the world are having to go without a source of income right now, so the new DoNotPay service works on their behalf to negotiate waivers and payment delays with credit card companies. , utilities, owners and I like it.

The service may generate official sounding letters based on local ordinances and regulations to negotiate payment delays on your behalf. "The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be the main obstacle to my financial restoration efforts," reads a sample letter. "It has significantly reduced my income in recent weeks, as the conditions of my current work status require my physical presence."

This new DoNotPay extension can identify bills, such as your monthly utility bill, that are eligible for a waiver or extension, and the service will contact you to make a first "friendly request." If that doesn't work, follow another letter, this time citing local laws.

DoNotPay was created by a British application developer named Joshua Browder, who said The edge that although this service is exclusive to the USA. In the US, the plan is to bring it soon to other countries like the United Kingdom. This is because it is very necessary not only in the USA. Since the coronavirus is a global pandemic and destabilizes so many lives around the world. As a measure of how serious the problem is in other countries, the UK government has announced in recent days that it will cover 80% of workers' wages for at least the next three months up to a maximum of the US equivalent of $ 2,900 per month .

In connection with the new DoNotPay service, many, but not all, US states. USA They have begun taking steps to help people affected by the coronavirus, states like New York, which is currently prohibiting landlords from evicting tenants or charging them with burdensome late fees.

