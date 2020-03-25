Bournemouth & # 39; s Vitality Stadium: Martin Tyler's Guide to the Ground | Football news

Test the latest Tyler & # 39; s Teaser on the Bournemouth players who have won England caps







One of Martin Tyler's first comments was at Bournemouth Stadium

At a time when the football fields have closed their doors, we have asked Martin Tyler to share some of his favorite facts and memories from the homes of the 20 Premier League clubs.

In the third part of the series, Sky Sports' Voice of Soccer takes us on a virtual tour of Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium, where he shares recent memories of Junior Stanislas and Mohamed Salah along with a rare encounter with Bobby Charlton on the bench.

Martin has also recorded some of his Tyler Teasers videos from home. Click Play to see a tough question about the Bournemouth players who played for England.

0:39 Can you answer Martin's latest advance on the Bournemouth players who have played for England? Scroll down the page to get the answer. Can you answer Martin's latest advance on the Bournemouth players who have played for England? Scroll down the page to get the answer.

Vitality Stadium: how do I get there

By car A comfortable and pleasant journey from my home in Surrey: M25, M3, M27 and A31, passing the edge of the New Forest.

What is it like to comment there?

Very intimate. It is a small stadium, so every point of view is close.

While driving on the right is Dean Park, a cricket ground used until 1992 by the Hampshire County Cricket Club.

I also commented there for Southern Television in the 1970s.

Did you know

The court was rotated 90 degrees from its original position in 2001.

My most remarkable memory of Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth junior midfielder Stanislas celebrates goal against Manchester United in 2015

I have a strong memory of commenting on the AFC Bournemouth score straight from a corner kick against Manchester United in December 2015. Junior Stanislas caught David de Gea.

At ground level, there seemed to be little wind and the corner flags hung limp, but the ball was high and on a windy day the strong breeze near the sea played an important role.

Marouane Fellaini called, but Josh King, once United, won the game for the Cherries in the second half.

More recently, I will also not forget Mo Salah's third goal of a hat-trick at Vitality Stadium. While dancing in the penalty area, he made us all wait.

I yelled "Is it him?" Half a dozen times before the deed was done!

Mohamed Salah rounds up Asmir Begovic to score his hat-trick in December 2018

What I like about Vitality Stadium

It reminds me of my first season as a commentator, 1974/75, when the field was in a different direction. Maybe it was my fifth game.

Bournemouth was fighting in the former Third Division and had won only two of its previous 14 matches. The match was against Preston North End, whose player-manager was none other than Bobby Charlton, then 37. Joining him that afternoon was his player-coach, fellow World Cup winner and Manchester United legend Nobby Stiles.

Despite their best efforts and through thick and thin, Bournemouth won 1-0, although there was no happy ending when they fell in Division Four at the end of the season. Bobby didn't do too well either. Six months later, he quit his job at Preston and never again managed in the Football League. The scorer that afternoon was Les Parodi.

A couple of years ago, and about 40 years after the event, I got a call from Sky Sports Presenter Ben Shephard: "I ran into an old Bournemouth player the other day, Les Parodi, and he sends his regards."

It was a goal that neither Les nor I had forgotten!

0:48 Spoiler alert! Check out Martin Tyler's Bournemouth teaser response Spoiler alert! Check out Martin Tyler's Bournemouth teaser response

Thursday: Martin brings his guide to the Amex Stadium in Brighton