Boosie Badazz Reveals She Had Trouble From Her Recent X-Rated Live Videos: "Instagram Told Me They Would Take My Instagram If They See More Nudes,quot;

If you've been on social media during the current self-quarantine period, you probably know that Boosie Badazz is speeding up hard during her live Instagram feeds. Well, apparently Instagram finally found out what was happening during Boosie's X-rated live streams and sent her a strong warning.

In the past week, Boosie Badazz made Instagram her virtual playground. This is due in large part to asking their fans to do X-rated things for cash, fast fame, and Internet fun. Her videos have easily become fan favorites during this time of self-quarantine, but Instagram officially entered the chat and told Boosie to slow down.

In a recent video post, Boosie explained what happened when she received an Instagram DM:

"Instagram just texted me! She told me to stop my actions. I'm not going to stop fucking around … because we're in quarantine. F ** k! I can't get out of the fucking house, everyone's screwed. Talking about stopping your actions. Leave my life and then f ** k! I don't give a damn. I'm showing the world a good time. Every time I try to show the world a good time, they're just trying to take it away from me. "

He continued, adding:

"I just sent DM and pressed them again asking if you can shake that to **. So, I'm waiting for that answer, that's what we're waiting for QTB."

As Boosie waits for Instagram's response, her fans look forward to her next live session.

