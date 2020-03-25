Boosie Badazz loses it by Shaquille O & # 39; Neal's toes

%MINIFYHTMLc018e10b840d30ca4af2b18c1df9c2cb11% %MINIFYHTMLc018e10b840d30ca4af2b18c1df9c2cb12%

Rapper & # 39; Wipe Me Down & # 39; He gets the basketball legend to show his smashed fingers on Instagram Live and he can't help but laugh so hard that he falls out of his chair.

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal It never ceases to amuse people with little tricks about it. On Tuesday, March 24, the retired professional basketball player jumped on Boosie Badazz a.k.a. Lil boosieShow for the toes toes' Instagram Live and Boosie's reaction more or less reflect what others may feel about it.

In the video, Boosie managed to convince Shaq to show his fingers on Instagram. At first, the NBA legend took a quick glance at his toes and the rapper "Wipe Me Down" couldn't believe his eyes. The former athlete's toes are crushed and it seems that most of them do not have a nail.

Without hesitating to show his flaw, Shaq then showed his smashed toes back to the screen, this time deciding to show them a little love while rubbing in some baby oil to "shine." The result was shiny fingers that made Boosie laugh.

"I can't see my toes," Boosie said of Shaq's foot, possibly referring to his nails. The 37-year-old hip-hop star couldn't help but laugh and fell off the chair laughing at them, ending up face down on the seat.

Many found the video showing Shaq's toes to be amusing as they left emojis laughing underneath him. "Lmfao just happened," reacted an entertaining user. Another expressed his reaction by writing, "Omg, I'm crying."

On a serious note, Shaq said in the IG Live video that his smashed fingers are the result of injuries after his long battle on the basketball court. The 48-year-old man explained that he had been playing hard at his enormous 22-foot size for a long time from high school until his retirement in 2011. Recognizing Shaq's legendary status on the court, Boosie congratulated him, "You are the GOAT". "

Previously, Shaq laughed when he showed his hairline after losing a friendly bet to Dwyane Wade and participated in the "Lysol Challenge".