Bolsonaro COVID-19 denial will devastate vulnerable Brazilians | Coronavirus pandemic

Brazil has become one of the centers of the growing coronavirus crisis in South America with more than 2,000 confirmed infections and dozens of deaths. However, the 210 million country is not remotely ready to respond to this unprecedented public health emergency.

The federal government led by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has been trying to minimize the severity of the threat facing the country since experts around the world first raised the alarm about the highly contagious virus in early January.

So far, the president has claimed that the disease is just "a fantasy,quot; and "a little flu," accused the media of fueling hysteria by reporting on the death toll in Italy, encouraged, and even attended, a series of pro-government. street demonstrations across the country and supported religious leaders who refused to close evangelical churches and temples in response to the pandemic.

When it was revealed that at least 23 members of his entourage had been infected with the virus, he not only refused to remain isolated, but also shook hands with his followers and took selfies with their mobile phones. Later, the president claimed he tested negative for the virus, but declined to release the results of the diagnostic test.

Brazil has a highly developed public health system, known as SUS, which is at the service of all Brazilians. However, repeated cuts to its budget have deteriorated the system over the years. As experts warned of a severe shortage of intensive care beds and other equipment needed to deal with the pandemic, Bolsonaro Health Minister Luis Henrique Mandetta recently accepted that the country's health system would likely enter a state of collapse in late April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When it became clear that Bolsonaro is more interested in protecting Brazil's economy and its political future than in facing the impending crisis, the governors of several Brazilian states decided to take matters into their own hands.

Some states, including Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, declared emergencies, banned flights, built field hospitals, and even imposed strict measures to restrict the movement of their citizens against the wishes of the federal government.

Bolsonaro responded to these measures with fury, declaring in a televised interview on March 22 that "people will soon see that they were deceived by these governors and by much of the media when it comes to coronaviruses."

However, the Brazilian public appears to be largely on the side of the governors.

Bolsonaro government approval fell to a record low after the coronavirus outbreak, according to a survey by XP Investimentos published March 20. Only 30 percent of respondents rated the federal government as "good,quot; or "excellent," compared to 36 percent who rated it. bad "or,quot; horrible ".

In addition, thousands of Brazilians embarked on a protest to hit marijuana, known locally as "panelacos" demanding Bolsonaro's resignation.

Favelas prepare for the worst

Despite efforts by state governments to prepare for the peak of the outbreak, and thanks to the federal government's reluctance to take comprehensive measures, the coronavirus pandemic is likely to cause unprecedented devastation in Brazil, with the poorest members and vulnerable in society who suffer the most.

With narrow streets, little garbage collection, overcrowding, and poor ventilation, the country's various favelas offer the perfect environment for the spread of the virus. Millions of people living in these makeshift cities, who do not have the luxury of practicing social distancing or self-isolation, are sitting ducks for COVID-19. Some communities living in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro have problems accessing running water and, as a result, are unable to comply with the hygiene protocols recommended by medical professionals to stop the spread of the virus.

Furthermore, the majority of the residents of these favelas do not have job security or savings, so they continue to work daily on public transport despite the high risk of infection. They are also at risk of losing their jobs and falling into misery due to the economic crisis expected to cause the pandemic. There have already been a series of layoffs related to the coronavirus, and experts believe that five million jobs in the commercial sector will be lost in April.

As authorities seem disinterested in their plight, favela residents across the country organized to fight the pandemic. The residents of the Complexo do Alemão, a group of favelas in the northern area of ​​Río de Janerio, for example, prepare a "crisis cabinet,quot; to try to contain the virus. Meanwhile, residents of Complexo da Mare, another favela in the north of Río de Janerio, started an awareness campaign through their independent media collective, Mare Lives.

Despite these efforts, however, the virus has already reached many of Brazil's favelas, including City of Deus, the favela that gives its name to the famous 2002 film City of God. Two cases of COVID-19 were also registered in Complexo da Mare.

The poorest will suffer the most

In addition to favela residents, tens of thousands of homeless people trying to survive on the streets of Brazil also face an increased threat from the coronavirus. For these people, who often make a living picking up trash And selling it to recycling facilities, washing your hands, using hand sanitizers, or practicing social distancing is impossible. Brazilian authorities have discussed various initiatives to help this most vulnerable group during the pandemic, such as using Rio de Janeiro Sambadrome as a temporary refuge for the homeless or opening hotel rooms for use, but no measures have been taken to protect them so far.

Another extremely vulnerable group is "informal workers ". Without a steady job, often making a living selling food or trinkets on the streets, or offering delivery and transportation services through mobile apps like Uber, these workers already face financial difficulties. They are likely to lose their income as city after city locks itself up to stop the spread of the virus. The government announced that it will award $ 40 per month, for three months, to informal workers who lost part of their earnings due to the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Of course, this minuscule amount will not be enough for many to feed their families or keep a roof over their heads in the coming months.

In a televised speech on Tuesday, Bolsonaro claimed that the social isolation measures decreed by various state governments are unnecessary and even detrimental to the Brazilian economy. Instead, in opposition to the recommendations of the World Health Organization and its own minister of health, he suggested that only people at risk of serious illness be isolated. His speech sparked a revolt and there is already talk of the possibility of removing the president.

As Bolsonaro continues to act as if his country is not facing one of the greatest threats in its recent history, and focuses its energy on countering the efforts of local governments, Brazil is wasting what little time it has left to prepare for the worst of this crisis

If the president does not make a U-turn soon and begins guiding his country through this, many vulnerable Brazilians will lose their lives unnecessarily.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera's editorial position.