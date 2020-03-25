Body camera footage of P's recent arrest of Ladies Pleasure in Miami released

Roommates, you may recall earlier this month when Pretty Ricky's leader Pleasure P was arrested in Miami after allegedly assaulting a Checkers worker on his order. Well, now, the official camera footage of the arrest has been released, and it appears the police were not interested in Pleasure's celebrity status.

In an exclusive video obtained from TMZ, Pleasure P was seen being arrested in Miami Gardens while participating in a verbal exchange with the police as they tried to get to the bottom of what happened.

In the video, you can hear pleasure saying to the police "I'm pleasure P,quot; and then a policeman quickly responds "I don't care who you are." Police continue to try to calm him down, but they handcuffed him and detained him. Pleasure also stated that he had a lot to lose by being arrested, specifically because it's part of the upcoming Millennium Tour sequel.

In an exclusive statement to TMZ, he said this:

“My name will be erased in this insignificant matter. The biggest concern that I think my brothers and I at Pretty Ricky can help the world with right now is making baby music and quarantining it and relaxing with their loved one at home. ”

As previously reported, Pleasure P allegedly pushed a Checkers employee into the chest with his bag of food after there was confusion with his order. He then denied the physical altercation, however, other employees told police that the incident occurred exactly as described.

