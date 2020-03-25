Bob The Builder's voice in North America was 62 – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML03ef6e16de83e9a4355c8cacd52a9bbd11% %MINIFYHTML03ef6e16de83e9a4355c8cacd52a9bbd12%

William Dufris, who voiced the main character in the American and Canadian version of the children's series. Bob the Builder During his first nine seasons, he has died of cancer. He was 62 years old. Pocket Universe Productions, which Dufris co-founded, confirmed the news on social media on Tuesday, but gave no details.

"There is a hole in the hearts of many people right now," the company said in a tweet (see below).

Born on February 1, 1958, in Houlton, ME, Dufris began his career as a voice actor in London when he was in his early 20s. He worked on audiobooks, language tapes, and likes, and also starred in BBC Radio plays alongside stars like Helena Bonham-Carter, Kathleen Turner, Sharon Gless, and Stockard Channing.

He also voiced the character of Peter Parker in director Dirk Maggs' audio productions of Spiderman, along with other productions including Judge Dredd Y An American werewolf in London. "A bright light has gone out in the world," Maggs tweeted:

RIP BIll Dufris. A prince. The love and craftsmanship that he brought to everything he performed, from THE INCREDIBLE SPIDER-MAN to & # 39; Judge Cal & # 39; at JUDGE DREDD, up to Steve Baxter & # 39; s VOYAGE in 1999, and our recent collaboration on THE X-FILES. A bright light has gone out in the world. I love you, Bud. pic.twitter.com/agDKzeldE1 – Dirk Maggs (@DirkMaggs) March 24, 2020

Dufris' biggest role came in the North American version of the UK children's animated series. Bob the Builder, voicing the title character busy during his first nine seasons. The show aired on Nick Jr. from 2001-04 and PBS Kids from 2005-18. He followed the daily routine of carpenter Bob and his trusty vehicle-building team, including Scoop, Muck, Lofty, and Dizzy, along with his human partner Wendy and his cat Pilchard.

In each episode, the crew would be summoned to take on a major construction project, and upon obtaining his assignment, Bob would address his crew and ask, "Can we build it?" – to which his "staff" replied in unison, "Yes we can!" It became the characteristic slogan of the series.

Dufris also voiced Bob the Builder on various North American projects direct to the video.

Her other voice credits include the UK cartoon series. Rocky and the dodos and English dubbed versions of animated features like Odin, Venus Wars and a couple of Lupine the third Photos

Most recently, Dufris directed Pocket Universe Productions " EC Comics presents … The Vault of Horror! – an audio drama adaptation of 1950s comics.