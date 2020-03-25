Blueface criticized for disrespectful for breaking the egg on his mother's head for $ 1K

%MINIFYHTML29b71165641c4fa99ae1c3af47595fb811% %MINIFYHTML29b71165641c4fa99ae1c3af47595fb812%

The creator of hits of & # 39; Thotiana & # 39; He appears to have repaired his relationship with his mother after he kicked her out of his house in July 2019, but his fans aren't thrilled with his new Instagram video with his mother.

Blue face He appears to have repaired his relationship with his mother and may want to show how close they are in his latest Instagram video. However, he only left it in hot water when they saw him break an egg on his mother's head for money.

In the video released Tuesday, March 24, Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Michael Porter, offered his mother a deal. "I'll give you a thousand bucks if you let me break two eggs on your head," Blueface said. Her mother tried to negotiate and asked for $ 1,000 per egg.

Blueface didn't budge with her offer and her mother didn't seem thrilled, but she relented anyway. The puncher "Thotiana", who was ready with one egg each in her hands, eventually just broke one egg on her head and gave him the money.

Jokingly, his mother tried to take revenge and snatched the other egg from Blueface's hand, but he walked away while laughing.

While some of his followers found the video funny, others had more serious responses. They think Blueface was being disrespectful to his mother for the action. "Lack of respect," commented one person.

Another agreed, writing: "Super disrespectful. Not funny." A third user commented, "I don't find it funny," while another person called the Los Angeles-born star "U r 2 disrespectful." Another called the act "gross."

Also against that, one person wrote: "Absolutely not! There is nothing wrong with breaking an egg on your mother's head without any amount of money." Another comment said: "If that's your mother, you're dead as a fool as a fool for humiliating her without any reason SMFH. The bad thing is that I forgot that there are only 10 young fools like this."

"This guy doesn't respect his moms and he probably did it because he really needs it," another chimed in on the mother-son relationship. Someone else said to Blueface, "Wait, that's what Mom doesn't have to do that, but bless her."

In July, Blueface and his mother also made headlines for the wrong reason, as he was filmed kicking his mother and sister Kali out of their Los Angeles home. His anger at his family was reportedly due to his girlfriend's refusal to greet her mother.