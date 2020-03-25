Bindi Irwin marries Chandler Powell, lifelong love, at Australia Zoo

Congratulations are in order for Bindi Irwin!

%MINIFYHTMLdfcd8d26f593da199a5bc1e044c596b813% %MINIFYHTMLdfcd8d26f593da199a5bc1e044c596b814%

The daughter of the deceased Steve Irwin is married. The 21-year-old conservationist married her lifelong love. Chandler Powell on Wednesday. The location of the ceremony was very special. The couple said "Yes, I do,quot; at the Australia Zoo, which is not only the bride's favorite place, but also the place where the duo got engaged and met.

%MINIFYHTMLdfcd8d26f593da199a5bc1e044c596b815% %MINIFYHTMLdfcd8d26f593da199a5bc1e044c596b816%

"March 25, 2020," Bindi wrote via Instagram along with a photo from her big day. "We had a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now."

Then he explained that they planned "this beautiful day for almost a year,quot;; however, they "had to change everything,quot; and had no guests due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

"This was a very difficult but important decision to keep everyone safe," he continued. "We wish that all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it is wonderful that we can share photos and videos. Right now we are encouraging the world to maintain hope and love, which will carry us forward during this deep time in history. "