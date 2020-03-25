Bindi Irwin marries Chandler Powell, lifelong love, at Australia Zoo

Congratulations are in order for Bindi Irwin!
The daughter of the deceased Steve Irwin is married. The 21-year-old conservationist married her lifelong love. Chandler Powell on Wednesday. The location of the ceremony was very special. The couple said "Yes, I do,quot; at the Australia Zoo, which is not only the bride's favorite place, but also the place where the duo got engaged and met.
"March 25, 2020," Bindi wrote via Instagram along with a photo from her big day. "We had a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now."
Then he explained that they planned "this beautiful day for almost a year,quot;; however, they "had to change everything,quot; and had no guests due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
"This was a very difficult but important decision to keep everyone safe," he continued. "We wish that all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it is wonderful that we can share photos and videos. Right now we are encouraging the world to maintain hope and love, which will carry us forward during this deep time in history. "
Bindi revealed that her mother, Terri Irwin, helped her prepare and that her brother, Robert Irwin, walked her down the hall. He also shared that they lit a candle in memory of his father.
"We share tears, smiles and love," he wrote. Fortunately, since we all live at the Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. For everyone who reads this: stay safe, socially distant, and remember LOVE WINS!
As fans will remember, the couple got engaged on July 24, 2019. The date of the proposal was very special, as it also marked the Dancing with the stars student birthday
"On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Chandler, almost six years ago I fell in love with you and each day has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I am eager to spend our lives together as your wife. Here is a life of friendship, purpose and unconditional love."
Bindi's main man asked the question with an oval-shaped diamond ring.
"My ring features a lab-grown diamond and is made from recycled rose gold metal," he informed his followers. "Chandler was incredibly thoughtful when he chose it. The ring captures the essence of who I am (with its vintage touch) and our life together, with the twisted band and the scattered diamonds."
After announcing their engagement, the couple kept fans updated on the wedding planning process. For example, Bindi gave fans a glimpse of her wedding dress in September 2019.
Greetings to the happy couple!
