Billy Vunipola says he "will definitely stay,quot; in Saracens despite relegation from the Premier League | Rugby Union News

Vunipola is "excited,quot; to play in the Championship after Saracens were automatically relegated for violating salary cap rules





Billy Vunipola has played for Saracens for seven years

England's number eight Billy Vunipola says he "will definitely stay,quot; in the Saracens and hopes to help the crisis-stricken club secure an immediate return to the Premier.

Reigning champions will drop into the Championship at the end of this season after being automatically relegated for violating salary cap rules.

But Vunipola, from the back row, remains committed to the club despite not being sure how playing at the second level will affect his international career.

He said RugbyPass: "I will definitely stay. The way I look is part of the club trip.

Vunipola is a key part of Eddie Jones' plans in England

"From my point of view, I'm just trying to sit down and play, see where we end next year."

"I can't see anything negative in it. I haven't spoken directly to the powers at the top, when it comes to England or Sarries, about what will happen in terms of international recognition."

"I am excited for next year. I think I will play as much as I can, I will try to help the team as much as possible and I hope we can come back up."

"Some kids have had to try to advance their careers as they are at the beginning of their careers. I am in the middle of that."

"Children are in different situations, and I can understand that. They have families and things to take care of."

The impending degradation of the Saracens has been delayed due to suspension of the league due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked if he had attracted the attention of Japan, France or Super Rugby, Vunipola said: "No, not really.

"The club took care of me, and not just me, my family. It is time for me to get on my heels and discard with the boys and I hope to come next year."

Vunipola has won 51 international matches, but missed the last England Six Nations matches due to a broken arm.

The 27-year-old, who has been plagued with similar injuries, hopes that taking down a division can give his body a chance to make a full recovery.

"If there is something positive to get out, I hope my body takes fewer hits," he admitted.

"Without disrespecting the Championship, it will give my body a chance to heal. I don't think they will play that many games in the Championship. They don't have the Champions Cup or those great games."