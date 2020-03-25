Bill Gates explains why President Trump's reaction to the coronavirus is so wrong – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLcd97118c623f0ff0a8bea6a4bd14495311% %MINIFYHTMLcd97118c623f0ff0a8bea6a4bd14495312%

President Trump tried to expose on Tuesday that the economy needs and must be restarted quickly and companies reopened their doors despite the impact of the coronavirus still felt across the country.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates attacked that impatience to end the nation's COVID-19 coronavirus response, which has included a host of quarantines and shelter orders across the country, in new comments Tuesday during a TED Connects program.

President Trump said Tuesday during a Fox News town hall that he wants "crowded churches,quot; and that "the country open,quot; again for Easter, despite continued warnings from health officials that the United States is not close to control the growing coronavirus crisis. .

And then there is the reaction of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to the impatience of the president. Gates used rigid, visceral language during the TED Connects broadcast on Tuesday to explain why Trump's reaction is so wrong when it comes to the new coronavirus, and how it is also life-threatening.

"It is very difficult to say to people:" Hey, keep going to restaurants, go buy new houses, ignore that pile of bodies on the corner, we want you to keep spending because there is some politician who thinks that GDP growth is what account. It is difficult to tell people during an epidemic … that they must do things knowing that their activity is spreading this disease. "

Elsewhere during the discussion, Gates acknowledged his agreement with the president that closing large swaths of the country will be "disastrous,quot; for the economy. It's just that, given how deadly the COVID-19 virus is, "there really is no middle ground," and he reiterated his belief that a six to 10 week shutdown should be enough to end the community's spread of the virus. . long enough for the health care system to deal with the influx of infected patients.

That's the same time frame Gates gave at a recent Reddit AMA session, during which he urged people to "stay calm,quot; even though "this is an unprecedented situation." In his new comments Tuesday, Gates said the United States missed its chance to avoid facing an economically dire shutdown and that the only way to get on the other side of this is to take our clumps and genuinely participate in a broad-based shutdown. It is not a series of halftones in some places, while others react strongly to the virus. We are fully committed, and he thinks it will only take a little over a month or so to begin returning to the path of normality.

"We are not acting fast enough to have the ability to prevent the shutdown," Gates said, adding one more note about the virus that was discovered in late 2019 in China and that US authorities were already warning at the beginning of this year:

"It is January when everyone should have been warned."

He made those comments on a day when the last confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the US USA It exceeded 55,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. Also to date in the United States, nearly 800 people have died from the virus.

Image Source: Ted S Warren / AP / Shutterstock