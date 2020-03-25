Bill Cosby's attorneys will file a motion requesting his release from prison amid COVID-19 concerns

Bill Cosby's attorneys filed a motion requesting that the disgraced comedian and former television star be released from Pennsylvania prison, where he is serving his sentence after at least one guard at the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Cosby is serving a three to ten year sentence for sexual assault at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County, but his attorneys want the 82-year-old man to be out of danger and allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest in his 9,000 square foot mansion in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, with his wife, Camille.

According to Page six, Cosby's attorneys are preparing to file the petition with the Pennsylvania Superior Court in the coming days. At the same time, President Trump is considering the release of some federal prisoners in an effort to try to reduce the coronavirus outbreak.

"We believe it is only a matter of time before Mr. Cosby's prison falls victim to the virus, such a confined space is the perfect place for a virus to spread rapidly, it is dangerous for prison staff and vulnerable inmates. ", said. Cosby's spokesman Andrew Wyatt.

He added that Cosby is not a danger to the community because he cannot go anywhere and because he is old and blind. Wyatt says Cosby should be able to remain under house arrest with an ankle bracelet, just as he did after he was convicted in 2018 before being sentenced, and his wife can take care of him.

Wyatt claims that more than one prison guard at SCI Phoenix has tested positive for coronavirus, but facility officials have not confirmed this information.

The attorney made it clear that Cosby's legal team is not filing this motion just because "he is Bill Cosby." He said his concern is that the comedian is 82 years old and blind, and he also has close contact with prison workers who take him to his medical appointments every day in a wheelchair.

“They take him out to eat and clean his cell. If they become infected, they could pass it on to him, ”Wyatt explained.

He says that Cosby has not been tested for COVID-19 and is currently feeling "fine,quot; despite being blind and having a peak in blood pressure at different times. Cosby's legal team does not want to waste a test on Cosby because he has no symptoms, but his concern is that he is in a "really difficult situation."



