Bill Cosby wants release from prison for fear of coronavirus – Deadline

Two months ago, after going on strike again and again, Bill Cosby's attorneys filed another motion to get the man once labeled "Dad of America" ​​out of jail for the 2004 rape of an employee of the Temple University. Now the accelerated spread of the coronavirus can accomplish for Cosby what the courts would not grant.

"Nothing has been filed, but we are exploring all legal action," comedian Andrew Wyatt, the comedian's veteran, told Deadline this morning about efforts to secure early release and house arrest for the health of the 82-year-old.

"For the record, Mr. Cosby has not been screened for the virus, but he feels fine, other than being blind and his blood pressure at times," the public relations man said in a statement Wednesday expressing concern that his September 2018 sentence was sentenced. the client is in constant contact with other prisoners at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County, PA.

%MINIFYHTML930beb1fdcf3d06acca8d9f8384f6a2115% %MINIFYHTML930beb1fdcf3d06acca8d9f8384f6a2116% Related story AMC Theaters Suspend 600 Employees at Leawood, Kansas Headquarters Amid Coronavirus Crisis

"Sir. Cosby's attorneys are now considering filing a motion asking the court to release Mr. Cosby from prison and place him under house arrest for the duration of his sentence," Wyatt added. "Specifically, attorneys are focusing on whether states are granting early release to older inmates from jails due to the Coronavirus, which could be a valid legal argument for Mr. Cosby." (READ THE FULL DECLARATION BELOW)

Found guilty in a new trial in April 2018, the now officially designated sex offender is serving up to 10 years behind bars for the rape of Andrea Constand.

Unsuccessful so far in subsequent attempts in various jurisdictions in Keystone State to have the judge dismissed at trial, the ruling overturned, and released from prison, Cosby has portrayed himself as a de facto political prisoner. and victim of a "prepare." When the now-incarcerated Harvey Weinstein was found guilty in late February on multiple sex crime charges, Wyatt issued a statement to Cosby saying it was a "sad day in the American court system … that it should persecute all Americans, especially to the rich and famous men. "

In a prison system that is considered a breeding ground for coronavirus infections, Weinstein tested positive for COVID-19 late last week. Serving the first weeks of a 23-year sentence, the 68-year-old Oscar-winning producer is now in hospital at the Wende Correctional Center. After stints at Rikers Island and New York's Bellevue Hospital after the jury's verdict and his March 11 sentence, Weinstein was transferred to prison east of Buffalo on March 18.

Facing a hurricane of coronavirus cases, New York State has begun releasing nonviolent criminals and others to sacrifice the prison population. On the west coast, California is taking a similar tactic at its state and county facilities. With 1,127 COVID-19 cases currently, Pennsylvania is weighing the option as officers and guards in state and federal prisons are getting sick.

As new visitor restrictions come into effect due to the health crisis, SCI Phoenix Prison has had at least one positive case among its staff. Around Montgomery County has reported 172 cases as of Wednesday with 1 death, so far.

