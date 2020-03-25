Bill Cosby requests to be placed under house arrest amid a coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML20a1dcf4e6548e39eba8da979681905c11% %MINIFYHTML20a1dcf4e6548e39eba8da979681905c12%

Spokesman for disgraced comedian Andrew Wyatt notes that his prison "is a victim of the virus" and underlines that "it is dangerous for prison staff and vulnerable inmates."

Bill CosbyLawyers are filing a motion to release him from a Pennsylvania jail amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As World Health Organization (WHO) officials urge people to stay home and practice social distancing amid the global health crisis, struggling comic book lawyers want the star to be arrested at his home amid reports that at least one prison official has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 82-year-old man is currently serving three to 10 years at the Phoenix State Correctional Institution in Montgomery County, after he was convicted of drugging and raping Temple University staff member Andrea Constand, But his attorneys are preparing to file a petition in Pennsylvania Superior Court in the next few days seeking to be transferred.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt told the New York Post gossip column page six: "We believe it is only a matter of time before Mr. Cosby's prison is a victim of the virus, such a small space is the place perfect for a virus to spread quickly, it is dangerous for prison staff and vulnerable prisoners. "

"Bill Cosby is not a harm or a danger to the community. He cannot go anywhere, he is old, he is blind. He can remain under house arrest with an ankle bracelet, as he did before, with his wife taking care of him. Let him do his time at home. "

Wyatt added that he had been informed that more than one prison official at the center had tested positive for the virus, and shared: "We are now preparing a motion to ask the court and the state to release Mr. Cosby from prison and put him under house arrest for the duration of his sentence. "

"We are not doing this because he is Bill Cosby, our concern is that he is 82 years old, blind and has close contact with the workers who take him to his medical appointments every day in a wheelchair, take him to eat and clean their cell. If they get infected, they could pass it on. "

The motion comes after the US President. USA Donald trump revealed that the government was considering a measure to release "totally non-violent prisoners" or put them under house arrest to prevent outbreaks of coronavirus in federal jails and protect prison staff.