Home Local News Big Bear wanders around the Arcadia neighborhood – Up News Info Los...

Big Bear wanders around the Arcadia neighborhood – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Big Bear wanders around the Arcadia neighborhood - CBS Los Angeles
%MINIFYHTMLb8d77733255313a27dd9cfc475f92a7111% %MINIFYHTMLb8d77733255313a27dd9cfc475f92a7112%
ARCADIA (CBSLA) – A big bear was making its way through an Arcadia neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

March 25, 2020. (CBS2)

The bear was seen in block 300 of Topaz Place sometime before 4:30 a.m., in the San Gabriel foothills. At one point, he crossed the street and seemed to rummage through some trash cans.

%MINIFYHTMLb8d77733255313a27dd9cfc475f92a7113%%MINIFYHTMLb8d77733255313a27dd9cfc475f92a7114%

It is unclear if the California Department of Fish and Wildlife had been notified.

%MINIFYHTMLb8d77733255313a27dd9cfc475f92a7115% %MINIFYHTMLb8d77733255313a27dd9cfc475f92a7116%

Bears are a common sight in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. In February, a bear wandered through a Monrovia neighborhood for several hours, strolling down sidewalks and driveways and hanging out on porches before CDFW officials reassured him and moved to the Angeles National Forest.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©