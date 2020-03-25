Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles is insulted by critics of this video, and she responds.

Tina Knowles certainly doesn't seem to be letting the coronavirus pandemic depress her, and she's been trying to get some positive vibes out of the current situation.

It seems that he also has some comic aspirations, as he took the opportunity to spread joy to people with a new prank of his on Instagram.

She explained her intention in the caption: “Corny Joke time. I know it's cheesy, but even if you laugh a little, it's worth it right now, we should keep our sense of humor and stay together, love everyone safe. "

She said, “Why was a man still being hit by a bicycle every day? Because he was caught in a vicious circle. Vicious cycle … bicycle. You get it. "

And while most of his followers seemed delighted with his attempts, it seems that not all of them shared his enthusiasm, with a few select comments trying to make his day worse.

However, Beyonce's mother is not exactly known for being kind to such attacks, and she was quick to respond to one of the commenters, in particular, telling them to leave her Instagram and see something they enjoyed.

The critic said, "Girl, take them and disappear with your daughter and grandchildren for a while."

This person shared, "He was recovering from that facelift, don't lie. Mom Tina shouldn't have mentioned,quot; knee surgery "because her face looks completely different …"

Another commenter stated, "I thought he was going to say he was recovering from a serious facelift procedure."

That seems to have closed the troll, while in the meantime, he also got some positive comments towards Tina from her fans.

She replied: “First of all, I am not a girl. Try to evoke a little respect. And secondly, if you don't need it, leave my page and go where you like what you see. With love."

Since then, she has continued to act normally on social media, making it clear that the incident has not affected her in the least.

In fact, she appears to have sparked a wave of support from her followers, and many have begun to spread the same positive vibes as she has as a result.

Hopefully this trend continues because the world definitely needs more positive messages right now.

These difficult times have put many to the test, and it will probably be better if people stopped attacking each other in such a petty way for no apparent reason.



