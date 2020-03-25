Ben Stokes gears up for the Indian Premier League to move on as planned | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML874fb446e96769bd78ead346830ab6f411% %MINIFYHTML874fb446e96769bd78ead346830ab6f412%





Ben Stokes is set to play for Rajasthan Royals again at this year's IPL (Credit: AFP)

England all-rounder Ben Stokes says he is preparing to return to the competitive arena in just three weeks with the Indian Premier League still slated to move on.

Stokes is one of 13 English players to perform in the lucrative tournament that was postponed until April 15 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, India entered a three-week blockade to help limit the spread of the disease, but IPL chiefs have yet to suspend the event.

"Right now, my next competitive cricket will be on the IPL," Stokes told BBC Radio 5 Live after the England and Wales Cricket Board announced that the county season would not begin until at least the end of May.

"That has not changed yet, so I have to think that I will play on April 20 (for Rajasthan Royals)."

"I have to understand that I am playing despite the fact that in the back of my mind I know that I probably won't. I have to physically build and put myself in a position where if it happens, I am ready to go."

"I can't take three weeks off and wait for the body to be ready by April 20 because it doesn't work that way. It could happen and if it does, I don't want to be late."

"We will be given a lot of advice and if it were an option, we will have to be sensible."

Stokes is spending an extended period at home after England's winter tour of Sri Lanka was suspended fifteen days ago.

The two-test series was due to start in Galle on March 19, but was canceled after the coronavirus outbreak.

Stokes added: "I remember the day we were told we were leaving Sri Lanka and that it was halfway through a warm-up game.

"Everyone was shocked for half an hour in the locker room. It was a very strange feeling because we had been there for 10-12 days. We were preparing for the first Test and then we were going home."

"But when you put it all together in terms of where the world was with the coronavirus, and what was said on the tour, it was the wrong place to be at the time and everyone's health is more important than anything else in the world "

