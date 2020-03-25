Ben Moon Signs New Exeter Chiefs Long-Term Contract | Rugby Union News

"I feel very privileged to be part of the Chiefs," says prop, who is in his year of testimonies.





Ben Moon has signed a new long-term contract with Exeter.

England's long-standing support from the Chiefs is in their year of testimonials, as they made their first-team debut in 2008 and played a leading role in the Championship club's rise to the top of the English game.

Moon was part of the 2017 Premier League winning team and won the first of his eight international matches the following year.

The 30-year-old said to the club's website: "Obviously, I am delighted. Being in a club your entire career is quite rare these days. The fact that it is also my hometown club is brilliant, and I feel very privileged to be part of the bosses.

"Fortunately for me, I have been part of a brilliant journey, one that I know still has many miles to go. Being involved with this current group and those we have had in the past is very special to me.

"What we have accomplished as a club, as a team and as individuals is a great deal of work and effort, but everyone has seen the results."

"The coaches are always looking to move the club forward. That means the way they challenge you as a player also changes, so you have to be willing to adapt and work hard. I know I can't afford to rest. My laurels because the squad is full of talent. "

Moon has made 259 appearances for Exeter, scoring 11 attempts.