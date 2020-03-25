Becky G Named PrettyLittleThing Ambassador to Launch Capsule Collection

Instagram

Sharing the exciting announcement during self-isolation amid a coronavirus pandemic, the singer of & # 39; Mayores & # 39; It will have its collaboration with the British fashion company presented in June.

Up News Info –

Pop star and actress Becky G He isolates himself in style after earning a new gig as a brand ambassador for British fashion firm PrettyLittleThing.

The "Seniors" singer shared the news via Instagram on Monday night (March 23), posting a photo of herself relaxing in gray loungewear as she reflected on current circumstances in light of the global pandemic of coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTMLfdc4f5c57f1d4dfeb4a4aeea7206ebea11% %MINIFYHTMLfdc4f5c57f1d4dfeb4a4aeea7206ebea12%

"Guys! It has been difficult keeping this a secret from myself, but I am so excited to finally announce that I am the last Brand Ambassador for @prettylittlething!" she captioned the image.

"For such an exciting announcement, my outfit would normally be a little more stylish. But it's only fair that, under the circumstances of the whole world, I celebrate from home with my comfortable PLT sweatshirts."

As part of the collaboration, Becky G has designed her own collection for officials at the popular clothing company, with plans to launch the range in June, reports Billboard.com.

She added, "I can't wait to share with you the exciting things we have to come, including my own capsule collection! I hope everyone is taking every precaution to stay healthy! Lots of love."

<br />

Becky G follows in the footsteps of the reality star Kourtney KardashianBritish girl group Small mixand models Hailey Baldwin, Olivia Culpo, Sofia RichieY Ashley Graham, who have previously worked with brand managers.