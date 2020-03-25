BBC pauses plans to cut 450 new jobs amid coronavirus pandemic – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLda860533a6616231f40e38198e72711a11% %MINIFYHTMLda860533a6616231f40e38198e72711a12%

The BBC has shelved plans to cut 450 jobs under a radical restructuring of its news division, as it struggles to keep services on the air amid the coronavirus pandemic spiral.

BBC CEO Tony Hall told staff on Wednesday that the planned cuts of £ 80M ($ 94M) will pause after being announced in January. The changes mean that the BBC reduces duplication by centralizing its resources for journalists to serve different programs and platforms, including television, radio and online.

%MINIFYHTMLda860533a6616231f40e38198e72711a13% %MINIFYHTMLda860533a6616231f40e38198e72711a14%

But since journalists put themselves in jeopardy to report the coronavirus pandemic, and the BBC admits that services could darken amid the crisis, the corporation wants to keep morale as high as possible.

%MINIFYHTMLda860533a6616231f40e38198e72711a15% %MINIFYHTMLda860533a6616231f40e38198e72711a16%

It is unclear when the BBC will review the savings plan, but its financial limitations mean that the cuts cannot be abandoned entirely. The station must save £ 800m by March 2022 and is only half way to reaching the goal.