Bauer hockey equipment company begins making face shields for medical workers

Bauer has long specialized in the manufacture of protective equipment, but is not normally of this type.

The company, known for its hockey pads, helmets, gloves, sticks, and skates, has begun manufacturing medical face shields for hospital workers facing the coronavirus pandemic.

Without professional hockey anywhere in North America, Bauer was looking for different ways to help cope with the sudden drop in demand. The idea of ​​medical masks was first proposed by research and development specialists during a conference last week.

"We had several options, but the option to design visors was the best," Dan Bourgeois, Bauer vice president of product innovation, told RDS.ca.

With a factory already equipped to make plastic visors at his disposal, Bauer simply had to go through some trial and error to produce a working prototype for the masks.

"Our specialists designed molds to create the prototypes, which we introduced to a doctor who is the father of one of our employees," said Bourgeois. "We wanted to test the safety and comfort levels of our visor, which resembles a mask that is normally used for welding work. We have refined our visor and come up with the model we are ready to produce."

The protection that allows athletes to give their all for their equipment is our heritage. Right now, we are all on the same team. We are reusing our facilities to make face shields so that medical professionals fighting COVID-19 can continue to safely assist the most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/pBiZuUWdVl – BAUER Hockey (@BauerHockey) March 25, 2020

By Wednesday morning, Bauer had already received orders for more than 100,000 masks across Canada, and they hope to enter the US market soon.

The decision to produce the masks will also allow the company to keep multiple employees working during the crisis.

"That is the added benefit," Bauer CEO Ed Kinnaly told ESPN. "We can keep some people employed to work on this."

As of now, the company's facilities are capable of producing around 2,000 visors per day, but hope to eventually produce 10,000. The Montreal Police have already asked about buying 50,000 of the masks. The first shipments could come out as soon as next week.

"Frankly, I wish we could do more," said Kinnaly. "In any way we can help, we will try."