Battles in Libya intensify as coronavirus hits the country | News

Intense shelling shook Tripoli on Wednesday as new battles erupted around the capital after Libya reported its first case of coronavirus and despite calls from the United Nations to cease fire worldwide during the epidemic.

Residents of the Libyan capital, the seat of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), said the bombing was the worst in weeks, shaking windows in the city center miles from the front line in the southern suburbs.

"We are finished in this country. There is a war and we hear fighting all day, fearing that a missile will fall near us. Now there is a coronavirus. If it spreads in Libya, I think we can only pray," said Issa, 30. , owner of a store in Tripoli.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern renegade commander Khalifa Haftar has been trying to capture Tripoli for almost a year, backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia. The GNA has the support of Turkey and allied Syrian fighters.

Fighting continues in Libya as fears of coronavirus spread

An LNA bombing attack last week sparked UN condemnation after it killed four girls and young women. On Tuesday, the shells landed in a prison in an area held by the GNA, which also sparked UN anger.

Pro-GNA forces launched attacks on several fronts on Wednesday against the LNA, including at al-Watiya airbase, 125 km (78 miles) west of Tripoli, the closest facility to the capital in the hands of the LNA.

"In response to the heaviest shelling that Tripoli has seen, we launched a series of counterattacks against Haftar," Mohamed Geblawi, a spokesman for the Libyan Foreign Ministry, said in a statement.

Geblawi cited what he called the "indiscriminate bombardment,quot; by the LNA after both sides agreed to a ceasefire to fight the coronavirus.

A pro-GNA military operations group said its forces had captured LNA fighters, including some foreigners.

LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said he rejected the attack and that the GNA sent Turkish and Syrian fighters. "The truce was not implemented,quot; by pro-GNA forces, he added.

Brutal conflict

The escalation in the fight could spell disaster for Libya's already fragmented and poorly stretched health system in handling the coronavirus, after authorities confirmed the first case of the disease on Tuesday night.

"Libyans have suffered for years under this brutal conflict, and now face yet another threat to their health and well-being," said Elizabeth Hoff, representative of the World Health Organization in Libya.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for a complete ceasefire in conflicts around the world as governments and local authorities fight a pandemic that has spread to most countries.

"We sat at home listening to the fighting, which has been a daily routine since 2011. But now we are afraid of the coronavirus. I am afraid of my family. Libya does not have a good health system," said Akram, 28. old barista in Tripoli with three children.