Bangladesh Releases Imprisoned Opposition Leader Khaleda Zia | Bangladesh News

Former Bangladesh prime minister and opposition leader Khaleda Zia has been released from prison on humanitarian grounds, her party said.

The 74-year-old woman was released Wednesday for six months to allow her to undergo urgent medical treatment.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML49a7e7b2528a7bc7f214a7ee3cf8d8e011% %MINIFYHTML49a7e7b2528a7bc7f214a7ee3cf8d8e012%

Zia's release was granted on the condition that she stay in the capital Dhaka for the treatment of her diabetes and arthritis.

His family had asked to be allowed to go to the UK for treatment.

"Now she will be treated by the best doctors in Bangladesh," said Zahid Hossain, vice president of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) he told the AFP news agency.

Hundreds of Zia supporters greeted her in Dhaka, defying the government's ban on public gatherings to contain the coronavirus pandemic, as she was wheelchair-bound from a hospital where she had been in a special cell.

Two-time Prime Minister Zia has been in jail since she was convicted in a corruption case in February 2018.

Zia, who shares a long-standing rivalry with acting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was convicted in a separate corruption case after her initial conviction in early 2018.

She was accused of abusing her power by embezzling some $ 250,000 in donations to an orphanage trust.

The BNP says the cases were fabricated and aimed at keeping Zia away from politics, allegations denied by the Hasina government.