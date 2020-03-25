Awkwafina laments the "cruelty,quot; with which Asian-Americans are treated because Donald Trump calls COVID-19 the "Chinese virus,quot;: read the emotional message!

%MINIFYHTML6f395530e7b35a3494fa52a338c7f2ea11% %MINIFYHTML6f395530e7b35a3494fa52a338c7f2ea12%

Awkwafina is tired of the president doing nothing more than dividing people in the midst of this global pandemic, and she made sure to speak. The actress is really upset that Donald Trump continues to use the term & # 39; Chinese virus & # 39; to refer to the COVID-19 chapter of the Coronavirus, which has really affected the Asian-American community, putting many people at risk of hate crimes. and general discrimination.

She turned to social media to share a well thought out message about this situation and it is truly heartbreaking.

%MINIFYHTML6f395530e7b35a3494fa52a338c7f2ea13% %MINIFYHTML6f395530e7b35a3494fa52a338c7f2ea14%

Awkwafina started by updating his followers about what he had been doing, telling them that he is now in quarantine after previously traveling outside of the United States.

%MINIFYHTML6f395530e7b35a3494fa52a338c7f2ea15% %MINIFYHTML6f395530e7b35a3494fa52a338c7f2ea16%

Along with a photo of him wearing a face mask, the star continued to discuss the current political environment that does nothing more than encourage hatred and cruelty, particularly due to Trump's "racist rhetoric,quot;.

The long letter says: I've been working for the past few months in all this devastation, and I wanted to make sure I was okay to travel before I returned to the United States. I haven't said much about all this because mostly I'm just sad about it. I am concerned about those who are at risk of serious illness, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions. I am saddened by the rhetoric that came out of this, and the cruelty that came as a result. "

‘I hope that while we isolate ourselves and distance ourselves socially to keep ourselves safe, we also stay sane and calm. Wishing everyone a feeling of peace during this incredible moment. I will lock myself in for the next 2 weeks watching the Tiger King. I love you all ❤️❤️❤ ", he continued saying.

Awkwafina is not the only celebrity calling Trump for using the words "Chinese virus,quot; when talking about coronaviruses.

Ad %MINIFYHTML6f395530e7b35a3494fa52a338c7f2ea32% %MINIFYHTML6f395530e7b35a3494fa52a338c7f2ea32%

For more information on who has been speaking, click here.



Post views:

3