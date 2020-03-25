Awkwafina & # 39; saddened & # 39; for racism amid the coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML62d81c125ef8e58bc90c67184057703e11% %MINIFYHTML62d81c125ef8e58bc90c67184057703e12%

On her Instagram page, the actress from & # 39; Crazy Rich Asians & # 39; He wants us to 'while isolating ourselves and distancing ourselves socially to keep us safe, we also stay sane and calm'.

Awkwafina he is "saddened" by the "cruel rhetoric" that arose in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 31 year old man "Crazy Rich Asians"Star posted an update on Tuesday (March 24, 20) on her Instagram page, where she told fans that" she wanted to make twice as much that she was okay to travel before returning to the United States, "after being away for work.

The actress continued to reflect on the global health crisis, claiming "I am concerned about those who are most at risk of serious illness, the elderly, and people with pre-existing conditions," and apparently addresses the racist nuances of some of the coverage surrounding Covid-19. .

"I am saddened by the rhetoric that stemmed from this and the cruelty that resulted as a result," he added, apparently alluding to media figures, including the President of the United States. Donald trump, who has referred to the virus as the "Chinese virus" and the "Kung flu," apparently referring to the city of Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began in December (19).

"I hope that while we isolate ourselves and distance ourselves socially to stay safe, we also stay sane and calm," added Awkwafina. Wishing everyone a sense of peace during this bat time, insanity, I will lock myself in for the next 2 weeks watching the Tiger King. I love you all. "

Numerous stars including Mia Farrow Y Don cheadle they have beaten the president with "Lucifer"Actress Lesley-Ann Brandt labeling him a "RACISTA ****" amid the outrage.