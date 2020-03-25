Authorities will not say which nursing homes have reported cases of coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLf7ad5ce1b7847b33f4eef03a1f9653ea11% %MINIFYHTMLf7ad5ce1b7847b33f4eef03a1f9653ea12%

More than 140 nursing homes in the United States have at least one resident who tested positive for coronavirus, according to federal government figures released earlier this week, but exactly which homes are affected and where they are, federal officials will not say. .

Their refusal to disclose the information has angered families, industry watchers and emergency personnel who say it deprives them of critical information in trying to ensure the safety of nursing home residents, who are among the most vulnerable to disease.

"That is not right. It is not ethical. It is not human," said John BaRoss, who removed her mother from a long-term care facility in West Orange, New Jersey, on Friday because he believed she was safer in her House. “Families deserve to have the information. Let us have the information and let us decide.

Started a Facebook group for families weighing similar decisions.

Similarly, emergency services say the location of outbreaks in nursing homes could be essential for decision-making, leading them to put on appropriate protective gear to prevent them from getting sick or spreading to other places. . A nursing home near Newark, New Jersey, had to move about 90 residents to another facility on Wednesday after the coronavirus swept through the home.

"Getting the information is very important," said Doug Stern, a spokesman for the International Association of Firefighters, the union that represents 320,000 firefighters in the United States and Canada. "Once we get the information, we can make sure we take the proper precautions."

While the media and public health officials have reported outbreaks of the coronavirus in dozens of nursing homes, many others have not been widely reported.

On Saturday, The Washington Post reported "at least 73,quot; outbreaks in nursing homes and other senior care centers across the country. That figure was largely based on information from media reports and state officials.

The actual number may have been much higher. On Monday, a press release from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency that regulates nursing homes, said 147 nursing homes had a resident with coronavirus, and that figure included only nursing homes, not centers. care for the elderly.

Citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the press release included the new figure in the seventh paragraph. The statement says that although "147 is a small fraction of the more than 15,000 nursing homes across the country, given the disproportionate effect on our nation's older population, this is cause for concern."

On Monday, the Post requested a list of nursing homes with outbreaks from both the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CMS spokeswoman Nicole Black forwarded the question Tuesday to CDC officials.

A CDC spokesman, Scott Pauley, told The Post that "he was not sure (the list) will be released at this time."

With the appearance of the coronavirus, many nursing homes and similar facilities have banned visits. They also monitor resident temperatures more frequently and wear more masks.

Since nursing homes often house vulnerable people living in confined spaces with staff coming and going, it can be challenging to keep them safe from the virus, experts said; This vulnerability makes it particularly important for nursing homes to publicly disclose when they have an outbreak.

In issuing the recommended procedures for nursing homes on March 13, CMS did not specifically instruct nursing homes to inform residents, their families, or the public of a coronavirus outbreak. According to some experts, they should have.

"It's terrible: People have a right to know where this is happening," said Charlene Harrington, who has studied nursing homes for years and is a professor emeritus at the University of California, San Francisco. "Why is CMS not tracking this? These nursing homes need to be made public so that people have the option of kicking people out."

"They are protecting nursing homes here, not patients," he said.

Some nursing homes are notifying residents, staff, and family members on their own, even without encouragement from federal regulators, and some are clamoring for tests for their symptomatic residents. But they don't necessarily share that information with the public.

Nursing homes at HCR Manorcare have been instructed to notify patients' families by phone when an outbreak is detected, spokeswoman Julie Beckert said. She declined to say how many outbreaks had occurred on the chain.

"No, I can't give that," said Beckert in an email. "It changes a lot with testing and cleaning."

Similarly, Genesis, another chain of nursing homes, said it notifies residents and families when an outbreak occurs. Among its 400 locations, it has had outbreaks in 15 homes, involving residents or staff, the company said, but did not disclose which ones.

Golden Living Centers, another chain, did not respond to a request for information.

In West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice, a Republican, ordered residents to remain at home on Tuesday, sparked by an outbreak that quickly spread to the Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown, a city of 31,000 residents in the extreme north of the state.

He said that nursing home infections had increased to 16 residents and four staff members. The results of 50 additional tests are still pending, he said, calling the increase "alarming." The state has so far reported 39 people with confirmed cases.

"We owe a lot to many, but especially to our older adults who have given us guidance beyond belief," Justice said during a live prayer session on Wednesday. "We know that this terrible virus attacks them and attacks them in the first place, and those are the ones we should be aware of in every way."

In New Jersey, dozens of residents were relocated Wednesday from St. Joseph's nursing home in Woodbridge, New Jersey. after several residents were hospitalized with covid-19, and other residents became ill. At least a dozen staff members were ill with respiratory symptoms, state health officials said this week, leaving the nuns who operate the facilities unable to care for residents.

CareOne at Hanover Township, a facility in Whippany, New Jersey, said it welcomed residents of St. Joseph on Wednesday, according to a company statement, after moving existing residents to other facilities.

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said Wednesday that the facility may eventually close. Sixteen of the state's 62 deaths from coronavirus were related to long-term care facilities, he said.

Robyn Grant, director of public policy for National Consumer Voice for quality long-term care, said information about which homes have had an outbreak would be critical for families, especially those deciding where to locate a relative.

"It would be really important information for consumers," he said. "There must be a place where you can go to get this information."

The nation's first major outbreak of coronavirus began in a nursing home, Life Care Center of Kirkland, northeast of Seattle. County health officials immediately released the name of the facility, and the executive director of the nursing home sent an email alerting family members. The employees then followed up with calls.

But The Post found that many visitors and vendors were not directly informed of the possible infection, and instead learned of the news.

A Life Care spokesperson said the home did not have the "manpower,quot; to call all visitors and was providing information to the media to reach the public, and then visitors could seek medical care on their own.

Bridget Parkhill, 54, whose 76-year-old mother is a Life Care resident, said health officials should post the information so friends and family can stay away from nursing homes or control their care, and the community can send recovery cards. .

"The problem is that people are not aware," he said. “If they knew that someone tested positive at an XYZ nursing home, they would know that they should not enter there. . . . Information is the only thing that will make things better for us. "

The initial outbreak at Life Care sickened dozens of people and killed 35, and served as a warning to thousands of other houses to protect themselves against infection. Notifying the public could also help people determine which nursing homes were unable to prepare, he said.

"They were given a two-week notice to collect their things," he said.

At least 48 firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus, although Stern said he suspects the number is higher because the tests are not yet widely available.

In Kirkland, more than 40 firefighters were quarantined, almost half the force, and at least one tested positive for the virus.

Florida, home to nearly 700 nursing homes, has not provided the names of nursing homes with positive evidence after repeated requests from The Washington Post.

Florida Health Care Administration Agency secretary Mary Mayhew declined to reveal the names of the nursing facilities affected, citing privacy rules, according to media reports.

Agency spokesman Patrick Manderfield did not respond to questions last week about why the agency has not released the names. He referred a journalist to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which forwarded his inquiries Wednesday to the state Department of Health. The department did not immediately respond to a request for the names.

The Florida Department of Health said 40 nursing home residents had tested positive for coronavirus as of Wednesday. Florida had approximately 72,700 people residing in such facilities in 2017, the most recent data available from the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit health policy organization.

Emergency personnel say it would be helpful to know the names of each nursing home that has had a positive coronavirus test, but they say they are treating vulnerable nursing homes as if they were already infected.

Dispatchers in many areas evaluate callers by asking if they have symptoms or if they have recently traveled outside of the United States. Once they arrive at a scene, as an additional layer of detection, EMS technicians and paramedics often ask the same questions again. Emergency medical technicians and firefighters responding to 911 calls often start their shift by taking the temperature. Many nursing homes even take the temperature of emergency medical personnel before setting foot on the door, even for an urgent call.

Hanan Cohen, director of Community Paramedicine for Empress EMS, the 911 provider for New Rochelle, New York, said they were inundated with thousands of coronavirus-related calls from nursing homes and private residences in the past two weeks alone. The city of more than 78,000 people is located 20 miles north of New York City, in Westchester County.

"Having knowledge helps you prepare better," he said. "But the reality is, from day one in New York, we've essentially considered every nursing home response to be a possible greedy-level response. They could be anywhere in the infectious process."

