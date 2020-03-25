Authorities say a suspect was arrested after a $ 80K classic car was stolen – Up News Info

Home Local News Authorities say a suspect was arrested after a $ 80K classic car...

Authorities say a suspect was arrested after a $ 80K classic car was stolen

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after a $ 80,000-value classic car was stolen from a business.

According to the sheriff's office, on March 19, officers assisted Belgrade police who initiated a traffic stop in a vehicle.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle, a 1956 Ford Thunderbird, was reported stolen from a New London Township business. Its estimated value is $ 80,000.

The deputies subsequently investigated robberies at two other companies in New London Borough.

The man, from rural Kerkhoven, was arrested on charges related to burglary, robbery and criminal property damage.

The investigation continues.

