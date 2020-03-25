Australia's coronavirus blockade drives demand for 'secure phones' for women – Latest news

The demand for "secure phones,quot; granted to Australian women facing domestic violence under a government-funded scheme has increased as coronavirus-blocking measures raised concerns that women are trapped with their abusers.

Countries around the world have imposed blocking measures to contain the pandemic, after more than 420,000 people have been infected by the virus and around 19,000 died. Australia started similar brakes this week.

Human rights groups said social distancing measures could put women in abusive relationships at greater risk, including in Australia, where one in six women is a victim, according to official data.

A plan that distributes free phones to women facing domestic abuse to ensure they have access to safe security has seen a "spike,quot; in demand, a charity said on Wednesday, with duplicate requests in some areas.

"They are asking us to send more phones than usual," said Karen Bentley, national director of the Australian Women's Services Network, who heads the scheme, referring to nearly 300 support groups she works with.

"It will be very difficult for some women. There will be a variety of factors that can make abuse more abusive and use the virus as a tool to abuse," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

Since 2015, the government-backed scheme and Australia's largest telecommunications company, Telstra, has delivered more than 21,000 phones. It is currently delivering an average of 600 units per month.

Women facing domestic violence often lack secure communication channels because their phones are compromised due to their partner's surveillance or they don't have access at all, Bentley said.

"It is common for abusers to control, break or monitor their phone. Having women have their own phone can be really helpful," she added.

In New Zealand, which is facing a month-long shutdown at midnight, police said it is constantly reviewing its operations to deal with any possible increase in cases and that "the current environment is stressful for many."

New Zealand has one of the worst records of family and intimate partner violence among developed nations, and police called a domestic violence incident every four minutes, according to a 2018 government report.

The campaign group's Women's Shelter urged local communities to regularly consult with women at risk during the shutdown.

"Isolating a broader family, friends and colleagues is a well-known method that abusers use to exercise control over victims," ​​said Ang Jury, executive director of the Wellington-based group.

