Attendee of Kentucky "coronavirus party,quot; now has the virus – BGR

An individual who attended a "coronavirus party,quot; in Kentucky has now tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The party was held as a way to reject the directives of health officials to participate in social distancing and stay home.

It is unclear how many people at the party may be infected.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

At a time when millions of people in the United States are cracking down on the spread of the new coronavirus, holding a big meeting specifically because health officials have advised against it being, well, idiotic. That didn't stop a group of revelers in Kentucky from doing exactly that, and their so-called "coronavirus party,quot; could fuel the national health crisis now that one attendee tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual, who is reportedly in his 20s, was one of many who attended the theme party. The goal of the party was to give a big middle finger to health experts and government officials who urge everyone to avoid group meetings and events. Well, it looks like it was counterproductive.

%MINIFYHTMLdd5f727b239bf38b02f0389ff6bee3ec11% %MINIFYHTMLdd5f727b239bf38b02f0389ff6bee3ec12%

Very few details have been reported about this new case, but the local media confirmed that the person was one of many who were partying recently, presumably very close to each other.

"This is the part where I, the person who tells everyone to be quiet, I have to stay calm myself, because anyone who goes to something like this may think it is indestructible, but it is the person they love. another person who is going to hurt. " "Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said." We are fighting for the health and even the lives of our parents and grandparents, "he added." Don't be so callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that can kill others. persons. We should be much better than that. "

It is this same mindset that led countless spring parties to descend on Florida beaches despite advice from health officials that doing so was a terrible idea. Reports immediately surfaced that some of those in attendance since then tested positive for the virus.

I get it. I really do. When you read a story online or watch it on your TV, it's hard to connect it to your daily life. It's easy to imagine that those same things won't happen to you, and if you're young and bold, perhaps a "coronavirus party,quot; sounds like a fun idea and a way to ease some of your own anxieties about the situation.

Unfortunately, the crisis is very real, and it's right here, right now. It is up to us to take care of each other, and the best way to do it now is to keep our distance from each other.

Image Source: DIVYAKANT SOLANKI / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock