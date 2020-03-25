Attacks on Christchurch Mosque: Shooter changes his guilty plea | News

%MINIFYHTMLe68db1519c042f5ddb4b60d8bb25beb311% %MINIFYHTMLe68db1519c042f5ddb4b60d8bb25beb312%

The Australian man accused of killing 51 Muslim worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand in March last year filed a surprising guilty plea in a court in Christchurch on Thursday and admitted all charges, according to media reports.

Brenton Tarrant, who appeared via video link, presented his guilty plea at a special hearing, hastily arranged at the Supreme Court in Christchurch on Thursday morning, state broadcaster TVNZ reported.

He also pleaded guilty to 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism, TVNZ said.

In an attack streamed live on Facebook, the only semi-automatic gunman attacker targeted Muslims who attended Friday prayers in Christchurch on March 15, in New Zealand's worst mass peacetime shooting.

