AT&T Offers Subscribers Free Access to HBO, Premium Content Until April – Deadline

AT&T said that starting tomorrow it will offer premium video content for free to subscribers who don't have channels like Starz, Epix, HBO and Cinemax. The move comes as AT&T WarnerMedia, where these networks live, is set to launch the new streaming service HBO Max on a date not yet specified in May. It has had substantial uptake from the beginning by current subscribers to AT & T's range of services.

AT&T also said it has changed ad campaigns to launch a new call #ConnectedTogether.

Starting March 26, it will offer premium content in a phased manner to DirecTV, U-Verse, AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now customers who have not yet received the channels as part of their subscription, including Season 3 of Westworld, Season 5 of stranger and the premiere of the new original Epix, Belgravia.

Starz will be available from March 26 to April 4 (for DirecTV and U-Verse packages only). Epix can be seen from April 4 to 16 and HBO and Cinemax from April 17 to 20.

TV and video programmers and distributors have stepped up into the era of the coronavirus, home haven. Yesterday, CBS All Access announced a free month for their most popular series, Star Trek: Picard. Showtime offers a free month to new subscribers. Amazon Prime has added free kids' videos and shows, to name a few.

As for advertising, the #ConnectedTogether Campaign is a selection of commercials and digital advertising "that reinforces the power of connectivity in times of fear and division," said AT&T. Brands everywhere also have to rethink their advertising campaigns, as the pandemic is the most important thing for concerned viewers and consumers.