Ashes in the 80-1981s: Sir Ian Botham Australia's Heroic Floor | Cricket News

The story of & # 39; Botham & # 39; s Ashes & # 39 ;, which also featured a stellar turn from Bob Willis when England beat Australia in 1981

England dominated Australia in the 1980s with Sir Ian Botham at the helm.

In Ashes in the 80sWe bring you the inside stories about the great Ash fights of the decade from the players at the center of the action.

With no live cricket currently due to the coronavirus, we are looking back on the show that first aired during the summer of 2019, and we started with 1981 aka Botham & # 39; s Ashes when England emerged 3-1 winners .

Ashes in the 80s reflect a decade of exciting fights between England and Australia

Episode one – 1981

Sky Sports& # 39; Charles Colvile remembers the ashes of 1981, which produced one of England's greatest sporting legends that would haunt Australia for years to come, but it wasn't all one-way traffic.

England lost the first test to Captain Botham, who admits he struggled with the idea of ​​having to motivate players to act in their country.

Beefy, who got a pair in the Test of the Lord, resigned and was replaced by Mike Brearley, a move that revived England's fortune and allowed Botham to focus solely on being the star player of his team.

Reflecting on the late Bob Willis, as well as Allan Border, Kim Hughes, and Beefy himself, we charted how Brearley's leadership and Botham's brilliance turned the series upside down.

Sir Ian Botham dominated Australia in 1981

The Headingley Test is now a legend, with England looking at the barrel of defeat at 135-7 in its second inning after the next, only for Botham to produce a hit for the ages.

Beefy's undefeated 149 raised England to 356 (led stands 117 and 67 with Graham Dilley (56) and Chris Old respectively) and a precious lead of 124 afterward, according to Border, "hitting the switch."

However, Willis, who had an important role to play a day later, says Australia could have fired Botham if the Hughes captaincy had been better.

Then, Willis remembers how "the pressure went from us and on them,quot; as he swept Australia 8-43 when the tourists were swept by only 111 and England triumphed 18 times to reach the level in the series.

Australia withered in the next Test at Edgbaston chasing just 151 to win, with Botham's astonishing spell of five wickets for a race that led England to a 29-race victory, before his ton at Old Trafford saw his side in a serial seal, 103 Run success in a context of unrest in the country.

Beefy was now a hot property and says it was not easy to cope …