As the coronavirus spreads in Europe, hospitals are overwhelmed | News

The coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across Western Europe is overwhelming their health systems.
A small percentage of medical personnel in Spain and Italy have contracted the virus, while hospitals have run out of beds.
So desperate is the need for staff in Spain, Italy and the UK to have established makeshift makeshift facilities.
Paul Brennan of Al Jazeera reports from Redhill, south east England.
