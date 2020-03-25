Arlington ISD Launches Web Site, Counseling Hotlines for Students, Parents Facing Pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Arlington Independent School District established a Facing Emergencies page on its website to focus on the social and emotional well-being of students, families, and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are also a couple of new hotlines to help students and parents with questions.

The Student Advisory Services Hotline at (682) 867-9416 puts students in direct contact with school counselors to discuss stress, anxiety, and other issues, and will operate from 8:30 a.m. at 2:30 p.m. during the week.

%MINIFYHTMLc314b209cb1ac911bef72fc24b41008611% %MINIFYHTMLc314b209cb1ac911bef72fc24b41008612%

The Community Support Services Hotline at (682) 867-9417 is staffed by social workers and other support staff to assist parents, students, and staff with available community resources. That hotline will also operate from 8:30 a.m. at 2:30 p.m. Work days

"We know these are difficult times for our students, staff and families," said Dr. Tamela Horton, executive director of transformational learning for Arlington ISD. "Nothing can replace the personal contact people expect from our district, but we believe this page and these resources will be vital to the well-being of our Arlington ISD community at this time."

The page also includes resources in English and Spanish for the stress and anxiety management community, community resources for families in the Arlington area and emotional advice for Arlington ISD staff members.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources