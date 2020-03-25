Ariana Grande presents a new song by Raunchy while her new love interest is identified

Ariana Grande is taking all her emotions that come from the many ups and downs that she has gone through in recent years and putting them into her music. While in quarantine like many other celebrities, she is working on her next album.

After the massive success of the album and the Thank U, Next tour, you would think that the 26-year-old wanted to slow down and go on a musical break. However, it seems to be the opposite.

Ariana turned to social media to preview a new song she's working on that has some bold new lyrics.

The singer plays a whistling note before shouting lyrics that say, 'She has everything in my feelings / Somehow / I'm trying to wait / But lately I just want to keep it real / No more playing safe / Let's take it all way / And we say that I just want to make time for you / I swear it's just for you / I like this pu ** and designed for you / 10 out of 5 in you / Get out and stand in line for you / Bet I see you well / Open my mind to you / I don't want to wait tonight / I want to get nasty / Are you waiting?

Fans went crazy over the explicit lyrics.

Meanwhile, it seems like the pop star isn't isolating herself. She is in the company of her new boyfriend who has been identified as Dalton Gómez.

She was seen kissing him in public weeks ago and TMZ has the scoop on the realtor and the singer's romance.

The two have been seeing each other for months and in some of Grande's previous posts: her arm can be seen playing with her dog.

Gomez allegedly sells multi-million dollar houses and has famous friends. He has been in photos with Miley Cyrus.

Previously, Ari was believed to be dating Mikey Foster of Social House, a group he once collaborated with.



