Apple updates Safari anti-tracking technology with full third-party cookie blocking

Apple on Tuesday released a major update to its Safari Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP), the privacy feature that allows the company's web browser to block cookies and prevent advertisers from spying on your web habits. According to Apple's John Wilander, the WebKit engineer behind the feature, Safari now blocks all third-party cookies. That means, by default, no advertiser or website can follow you online using common tracking technology.

It's an important milestone for web privacy, and it officially puts Apple's browser two full years ahead of Chrome, after Google said in January that it would start removing third-party cookies, but not entirely until sometime in 2022.

This update takes several important steps to combat cross-site crawling and make it safer to browse the web. First, it paves the way. We will report our full third-party cookie blocking experiences to privacy groups at W3C to help other browsers make the leap. – John Wilander (@johnwilander) March 24, 2020

“Cookies for cross-site resources are now blocked by default across the board. This is a significant privacy enhancement, as it eliminates any sense of exceptions or "a bit of cross-site tracking is allowed," Wilander notes in the blog post post for WebKit, which is Apple's internal browser engine. that powers many of its features under the hood.

Wilander notes that users might not notice a big change because ITP has already been doing it more or less. "It may seem like a bigger change than it is. But we have added so many restrictions to ITP since its initial launch in 2017 that we are now in a place where most third-party cookies are already blocked in Safari. "

Apple first launched ITP in Safari almost three years ago, where it immediately established a new bar for web privacy standards on both desktop and mobile devices by blocking some, but not all, cookies by default. Along with Mozilla's important Firefox privacy work, which also blocks third-party cookies by default starting last summer, Apple has pioneered a machine learning approach to preventing web tracking that has made Safari a of the most widely used and safest web tools available.

In addition to blocking third-party cookies across the board and, by default, Wilander says ITP now has safeguards against trackers that use the very nature of tracking prevention as a way to monitor users. He adds that the new feature set also ensures that websites and crawlers cannot use login IDs for fingerprint users who might otherwise be using tracking prevention or other privacy tools.

Wilander thanks Google for helping Apple improve PTI

"The full blocking of third-party cookies ensures that there is no ITP status that can be detected by cookie blocking behavior. We would like to thank Google again for initiating this analysis through their report," he writes, referring to research by Google published earlier this year in ITP that revealed the possibility of using some elements of it as a fingerprint. (Apple had to disable the Do Not Track feature in Safari in 2019 for similar reasons.)

Wilander goes on to detail some other more technical elements of the ITP update. But overall, he says Safari is again setting up a new web privacy bar that he and Apple hope other companies will follow.

“Safari continues to pave the way for privacy on the web, this time as the first conventional browser to completely block third-party cookies by default. As far as we know, only the Tor Browser has featured full third-party cookie blocking by default before Safari, but Brave has only a few exceptions to their blocking, so in practice they are in the same good spot. We know that Chrome wants this behavior too and they announced that they will send it by 2022, "he writes." We will report our experiences of fully blocking third-party cookies to privacy groups at W3C to help other browsers make the leap.