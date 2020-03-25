Apple says customers should wait to pick up repairs locked inside its retail stores

Apple customers who didn't pick up the devices were left to repair within two days of the company's closing of all its retail stores will have to wait to pick them up until the stores reopen, an Apple spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider.

When Apple announced on March 14 that it would close all retail stores outside of China due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company said that customers had a two-day deadline to recover any repairs. Apple tried to contact customers by phone and email to tell them they needed to pick up their devices, but products that were not retrieved in that window cannot be picked up until stores reopen, the spokesperson said. Business Insider.

Apple originally said it would reopen its stores on March 27. But on March 17, just three days after the initial announcement, Apple decided it would keep all of its retail stores closed "until further notice." The company has already reopened all 42 locations in China.

Apple has not shared any additional information on when it might reopen the locations. The company was not immediately available for comment. Apple may begin reopening some stores in the first half of April, according to a memorandum written by Deirdre O’Brien, head of Human Resources at Apple and its retail stores, which was obtained by Bloomberg.