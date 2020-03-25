Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli urge citizens to continue closure

Last night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation once again and called on everyone to stay home for the next 21 days. It has completely blocked the country during that time, excluding essential and medical services. Various celebrities have come forward to support the blockade and share their views on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The powerful couple has come out to promote a key message of awareness about the growing cases of COVID-19 in the country and urged India to unite over the next 21 days to combat the deadly coronavirus. In the video message, Virat and Anushka highlighted several points for all Indians to keep in mind and follow during this 21-day blockade of India. Both expressed that it will take time to fight the coronavirus in India, it will take courage, but above all it will require a lot of patience and responsibility from all of us during the next 21 days.

Virushka reiterated the same thought of Narendra Modi saying: “We have to follow some important guidelines for the next 21 days. Stay home to prevent the virus from entering your home and affecting you and your loved ones. Follow the blocking orders seriously because this is an important step to avoid transmission. "

The couple dispelled some random theories that floated to fight the coronavirus. They said: "The coronavirus will not go away if you participate in a march against the coronavirus, if you shout out loud and make noise or clap your hands. Do not believe in superstitions, do not believe in rumors because that will not give India its victory over COVID -19. If you are irresponsible during this 21-day period, then everyone, all of India, will have to pay a huge price. "

Virat and Anushka ended the video by saying, “All of India has to stay home for the next 21 days to save the nation. Let's unite to save lives and save our country.

"