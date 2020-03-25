Antonio Brown claims that his baby, Mama Chelsie Kyriss, is pregnant again!

Former NFL player Antonio Brown and his baby mom Chelsie Kyriss have definitely been on a roller coaster for the past few months.

From breaking up to arguing and cursing each other, calling the police and Antonio to show the encounters on Instagram Live, they have taken a complete turn.

Previously this month, Antonio revealed to his followers that he asked Chelsie the big question, and now it looks like they might be welcoming another boy together.

On Tuesday night, Antonio answered some questions on his Instagram story, and one of the questions was if Chelsie was pregnant, and he just answered "Yes!" According to reports, it is not known how far advanced it can be, but it is obvious that they are leaving all the drama that we all witnessed in the past.

After publicly beating Chelsie multiple times, Antonio finally issued a public apology again in February where he said, "First of all, I would love to thank the 'God' highest for allowing the 'God' in me to look deeply into myself, mainly because the spirit that is in us than the spirit of the world. And I being a man afraid of "God,quot; first, I really understand that I owe my wonderful children and the @chelsie mother of my wonderful children, The World Biggest Apology, for my Public outbreaks via social media and from the pain I may have I carried them through while on my emotional roller coaster that we all face in life. #TheGreaterMe. "

Roommates, what do you think of Antonio and Chelsie possibly welcoming another boy together after all their drama?

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94