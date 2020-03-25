Anthony Joshua's plan for the Tyson Fury fight this year interrupted by Deontay Wilder's new rematch date | Boxing news

The third trilogy fight had been scheduled for July 18 in Las Vegas; "We don't even know if MGM will be open by then," says Fury's co-promoter





Anthony Joshua's hopes for an undisputed world title matchup this year may have ended, as Tyson Fury's third fight with Deontay Wilder will be delayed until October.

Britain's unified champion had wanted to fight Fury by the end of the year, with all the world's heavyweight belts at stake, but the new WBC champion is contractually bound to face Wilder first and the coronavirus has delayed plans. for another fight in Las Vegas this summer. .

With Nevada casinos closed and travel from Europe to the US. USA Suspended in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, Top Rank president Arum says there is no way that Fury-Wilder 3 can continue as planned at the MGM Grand.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury were scheduled for their third fight on July 18.

"Clearly not," said Arum, co-promoter of Fury with Frank Warren. ESPN when asked about the fight to be held on July 18.

"We don't even know if MGM will be open by then."

"The wrestlers could not be guaranteed that the event would take place on that date. We could not convince them or ourselves."

"Where were they going to train for that? It just didn't make sense. You just have to step back. How are you going to sell tickets? It's absolutely ridiculous to say that the fight starts when the British can't even get there."

0:47 Tyson Fury tells everyone to stay inside and shows off his new home gym setup Tyson Fury tells everyone to stay inside and shows off his new home gym setup

In his first two fights, a large contingent of British vocal fanatics filled the arenas to support Fury, known as the "Gypsy King,quot;.

"So everyone has to take a step back. Boxing is not isolated. It is part of what is happening in the world," said Arum.

"So possibly the fight will be in early October."

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn had hoped he could fit a successful battle with Fury into Joshua's schedule, who must defend his world titles against Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20. live at the Sky Sports box office.

Hearn had told him Sky Sports Last week, Joshua's undisputed battle with Fury could take precedence over an IBF mandatory title defense against Pulev.

He said, "Well, I think all of a sudden, the Joshua-Fury fight is starting to take precedence, maybe over a Pulev fight, if the Pulev fight extends beyond the summer? There are so many things that could happen. at this time,quot;.

"I mean anything is possible, but contractually Deontay Wilder will want his fight later, either in July or if there is a force majeure taking him to October, November wherever."

Dillian Whyte is the mandatory challenger for the WBC belt and the governing body has said that he will receive his world title fight in February 2021, which could further delay a fight between Joshua and Fury.