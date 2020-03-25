Another round of spring snow on Friday? – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML3424b4bd86ede28ab9d27d1020bb504f11% %MINIFYHTML3424b4bd86ede28ab9d27d1020bb504f12%

It won't be as bad as last week's storm, but there's probably more snow on the way for the Front Range later this week.

After high temperatures hit nearly 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon, a low pressure area will bring big changes on Friday, including the possibility of more spring snow.

However, this system doesn't appear to have the impact and overall impact of last week's storm, which led to Denver's snowiest day in four years on March 19. Last week's storm also caused thousands of power outages in eastern Colorado due to gusty winds and heavy, wet snow. This week's storm doesn't appear to have any of those threats.





However, there could be a lot of 1 to 4 inch snow for the Denver area, mostly falling on Friday night.

"Therefore, there is a possibility that there will be a lot of wet snow in some areas of the foothills, adjacent plains, and Palmer Divide," the National Weather Service office in Boulder wrote Wednesday about the chances of snow on Friday. "In the (mountains), there will also be some risk of heavier snow."

After the clouds and some rain and maybe a thunderstorm or two on Friday and Friday afternoons, it is likely that the rain will start snowing at dusk on Friday night.

Temperatures will be bordering the snow on Friday night and, along with relatively warm ground temperatures, it will be difficult for the snow to stick. But, a flurry of an inch or two of snow is possible in Denver on Friday night, with higher amounts likely in the foothills and on the Palmer divide. In the foothills and on the Palmer divide, colder temperatures and higher humidity values ​​(updraft or moisture-rich winds receding against higher terrain) will increase snow totals closer to 3 to 6 inches. . Traveling along Interstate 25 south of Denver and Interstate 70 west of the city could be difficult on Friday night.

There is still some uncertainty behind this storm, especially around the exact low-pressure positioning area, and also around the surface temperatures. Modifications to any of these could lead to an adjustment to Friday's forecast.

So far this month, Denver has seen 6.5 inches of snow at the city's climate observation site at Denver International Airport. However, at the city's most central Stapleton airport observation site, 10.5 inches of snow have fallen so far this month, about 11.4 inches of snow from

Never averages every March.

So far this winter season, DIA has seen 52.9 inches of snow, which is almost equal to the full season average of 57.1 inches of snow. At the Stapleton site, 60.2 inches of snow have fallen so far this season, making it the snowiest winter season in four years.

It's worth noting that the Stapleton Airport site is already there, with 60.2 "of snow so far this season. That's Stapleton's snowiest winter in 4 years, and the second snowiest in this decade. #COwx – Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) March 25, 2020

It looks like both totals could get a little boost later this week.