Angelina Jolie's son Maddox returns home when coronavirus closes college

Angelina and Brad Pitt's oldest son reportedly reunited with his family in Los Angeles after his semester was canceled due to the spread of COVID-19 in South Korea.

Angelina JolieMaddox's son returned home early from his studies. The 18-year-old studying at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea reportedly reunited with his family in Los Angeles after his semester was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to PEOPLE, who first reported the news, Angelina's oldest son and Brad Pitt He's using downtime to focus on his Korean and Russian studies. Like most Americans, the college student and his family, including his mother and his five Pax brothers, Zaharam Shiloh, as well as twins Knox and Vivienne, stay home to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Angelina is using everything she can to help children in need in this time of crisis. The 44-year-old actress has donated $ 1 million to No Kid Hungry, an organization that distributes meals to children who depended on school lunches.

"As of this week, more than a billion children are not going to school worldwide due to coronavirus-related closures," the Academy Award-winning actress said in a statement. "Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in the United States who depend on food support. No hungry child is making determined efforts to reach as many of those children as possible."

According to a press release, the organization has already distributed $ 2 million to 78 organizations in 30 states across the country and has issued new emergency grants to school districts, food banks and community organizations that feed children across the country.

Angelina, known for her work as a special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), also made a donation to the UN Refugee Agency and sent support to the schools she funds in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Kenya. and Namibia in an attempt to help make teaching and learning possible in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.