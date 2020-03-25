Angelina Jolie donates $ 1 million to fight child hunger amid COVID-19

Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock
Angelina Jolie you are using your massive platform for a good cause.
the Pernicious The actress and humanitarian has long pledged to donate $ 1 million to the No Kid Hungry organization to help those in need during the course. Coronavirus pandemic.
"As of this week, more than a billion children are not going to school worldwide due to closures linked to the coronavirus," Jolie said in a statement that was shared with E! News.
"Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in the United States who depend on food support," his statement continued. "No Kid Hungry is making determined efforts to reach as many children as possible."
As the actress mentioned, the organization is using its resources to ensure that children receive food.
Billy ShoreThe founder and CEO of Share Our Strength (which is the organization behind No Kid Hungry) put it best.
"People from all walks of life have faced the unprecedented challenge of feeding hungry children during a global pandemic," he said in a statement shared with us. "I have heard stories of heartbreaking need and immense creativity, but most of all persistence, a sense that we will not let any barriers get between a child and the healthy meals they need."
To see all the celebrities contributing during this time and how you can participate, read all about it here.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLcf018eb4e1112655c74b2c7a6f0a84fa13%