Andy Cohen reveals the "worst part,quot; of his COVID-19 diagnosis

A few days after revealing that he tested positive for COVID-19, Watch what happens live Host Andy Cohen is talking about the "worst part,quot; of the diagnosis. The 51-year-old man says it has been extremely difficult to separate from his one-year-old son, Benjamin.

Cohen called the SiriusXM show Jeff Lewis Live on Tuesday, and gave an update on his experience with the coronavirus and how he manages to be away from Ben.

"I'll tell you what I know about the nanny's camera and the video because I can't see it, which is the worst part," said Cohen. "But he is great and his babysitter (proven) negative."

The St. Louis native also spoke about the symptoms he has suffered and described the virus as "breaking through (his) body." He says that every day he has moments when he thinks "Oh wait, I think I feel totally better,quot;, but, ten minutes later, he is "like Ohh,quot;.

Cohen says he has had "horrible symptoms," including a loss of appetite, while fighting the disease. Two days ago, before going to bed, Cohen says he showered and looked in the mirror and thought, "Shit, you look great." But even though his lack of appetite has helped him lose weight, he's still thinking about food.

"I saw a picture of a pizza somewhere and I thought, 'I can't wait to eat pizza,' and then I thought, 'God, when I get better, I'm going to gain a lot of weight. It's bound to happen,'" Cohen said.

the WWHL The host announced on March 20 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after a few days of self-quarantine and "not feeling well." Cohen had originally planned to work from home and film the Bravo nightly show to keep him running during the pandemic, but that was ruled out after his diagnosis.

Andy Cohen wrote on Instagram that as much as he felt, he could beat what it felt like to do. Watch what happens live From home, they are "putting a pin in it for now,quot; so you can focus on improving.

Ad

He also thanked the medical professionals who work tirelessly for everyone, and Cohen urged everyone to stay home and take care of themselves.



Post views:

0 0