Andrea Radrizzani, owner of Leeds: coronavirus is an economic "disaster,quot; | Football news

"By not having five games at home, we lose around £ 2.5 million which is the only source of income," Radrizzani told Sky in Italy.





Andrea Radrizzani accepts that the global coronavirus crisis will have broad implications outside the field, but hopes that a positive resolution can be found.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani feels that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will be an economic "disaster,quot; for the club, but she remains hopeful of securing promotion to the Premier League on the field.

Professional play in England is still suspended due to the growing situation of COVID-19.

There will be no games until April 30 at least, and Premier League clubs will meet next week to further discuss the situation.

When the season stopped, Leeds sat one point away from West Brom atop the Sky Bet Championship and seven from Fulham in third place with six games to play.

It remains to be seen what solution will be decided for promotion and relegation as Euro 2020 has already been delayed until next year to help enable any extension of the campaign when it is deemed safe to resume.

Radrizzani accepts that the global coronavirus crisis will have far-reaching implications outside the field, but hopes that a positive resolution can be found.

In a live interview with Sky in italy journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the owner of Leeds pondered the implications of an unexpected sudden loss of income caused by the pandemic.

"Unfortunately it is a disaster (due to the economic implications of world football)," said Radrizzani.

"A club like ours loses £ 8-10 million every year to be competitive, and nobody wants to keep a business that is losing money every year."

"This situation is worsening our balance. By not having five games at home, we are losing around £ 2.5 million which is the only source of income given that we do not have similar amounts from television rights."

"This aggravated epidemic is making this situation worse, which is generally complicated enough."

When asked if there could be a salary cut at the club, Radrizzani replied: "Our management is conducting two conversations, one with the federation and the other with our players."

However, Radrizzani accepts that there is a larger image at this time.

"Health precedes everything else and soccer can wait," he added.

"There is a global crisis that has affected everyone, mentally as well. The priority is to restore balance and normality in everyday life."

Radrizzani remains optimistic, a positive result can be found for the campaign on the field, with suggestions that football could try to start in early June, albeit behind closed doors.

"What happens with the end of the Championship? There is a lot of confusion and more rumors in the media than at the official level," he said.

"We want to play, but we don't know when we can do it, nor if it will be closed or open."

"I hope (we can play) because I want to conquer promotion on the field, but I hope there can be a correct solution."

Radrizzani revealed that manager Marcelo Bielsa remains in England and had not yet requested to return to Argentina.

"We will talk in the next few days," said the Leeds owner.

"I will leave you the freedom to decide whether to stay or go to the family."