An extra $ 2 billion? Treasury market says no problem

By Brian Chappatta

Bloomberg opinion

If there ever was a time for bond traders to fear US runaway deficits, it would have been Wednesday.

After all, the Trump administration and congressional leaders agreed on an unprecedented $ 2 trillion stimulus package overnight to help mitigate some of the economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak. No one asks "how will we pay for it?" The answer is obvious: piling up the $ 23.5 trillion national debt.

Barclays Plc strategists Anshul Pradhan and Andres Mok were among the first to make difficult estimates of the expected increase in sales of US Treasury bills. And the figures are as staggering as expected. The Treasury Department will have a $ 2.6 trillion funding need in 2020, they wrote, and about half of that will likely be covered by short-term T bills. Net issuance of longer-term notes and bonds will increase to $ 1.35 trillion this year, from around $ 1 trillion in 2019, and will grow to $ 1.8 trillion in 2021. As a reminder, the largest US deficit in modern history was from $ 1.4 trillion in fiscal year 2009, which narrowed for five of the next six years to just $ 442 billion by 2015. It is hard to see this gap coming soon.

And yet the world's largest bond market rebounded. Benchmark 10 and 30-year yields fell by approximately four basis points, settling in what appear to be their new comfort zones of 0.8% and 1.35%, respectively. A month ago, those levels would have easily represented new all-time lows. Even five-year bonds won, even though Barclays predicts that "most of the increase,quot; in new debt would be around that point. A $ 41 billion auction due Wednesday was strong, underperforming the market before the sale. The S,amp;P 500 index has risen, so the advance in the Treasury market could hardly be attributed to a pure supply of safe haven assets.

So what's going on? Exactly what you would expect when a price insensitive buyer like the Federal Reserve agrees to buy as much as is necessary for the Treasury market to function normally.

It is beginning to look like that number of "whatever it takes,quot; will be almost as large as the fiscal stimulus package. "Despite unprecedented purchases by the US Treasury. As part of the Fed's new QE program, there is little or no risk that the central bank will run out of securities to buy," wrote Jon Hill of BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday.

BMO agrees with Barclays that much of the deficit increase will be financed with short-term debt. That's important because Federal Reserve policy prevents you from owning more than 70% of a single Treasury; You will soon need new ones to buy. "These borrowing needs will remove any skepticism that the Fed will be able to obtain securities to complete its QE purchases as the federal government will always do more UST," Hill said.

For now, the Fed is adding about $ 25 billion a day in overdue debt within 27 months, according to Hill. At its current rate of buying $ 75 billion or more per day through maturities, the central bank would add the incredible amount of $ 1.6 trillion to its balance in one month. The previous record for a month was March 2011, at $ 120 billion.

Let those last two lines sink for a moment. The Fed is on track to buy Treasury bonds 13 times greater than any other time in its history.

I wrote earlier this week about the Federal Reserve's "infinite cash,quot; and how it will be tested as never before given the huge increase in debt over the past decade. This is precisely what I meant. The US Treasury Market USA It has grown to $ 17 trillion from less than $ 5 trillion at this time in 2008. Yes, foreign investors bought bonds, just like Americans looking for safe income. But in times of trouble, the central bank has shown that it will consume much of what the Treasury sells to keep the world's loan benchmarks in line. It is going back to that tried and true method to a large extent to offset any incoming pressure from the federal government's stimulus bill.

"People don't realize: The Fed will win. The Fed has unlimited bullets," Rick Rieder, general manager of fixed income investments at BlackRock Inc., said Wednesday. Bond traders are at least getting an idea.

Brian Chappatta is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering debt markets. He previously covered bonds for Bloomberg News. He is also the holder of a CFA letter.

