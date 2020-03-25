American Airlines Announces Reduced Food and Beverage Service, Relaxes Seating Policies for Social Detachment – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– American Airlines announced changes in service and policies in its response to the coronavirus and the impact on travelers.

These changes include temporarily closing more Admirals Club lounges, reducing interaction between flight attendant and customer, and maximizing space between customers on the plane.

To provide greater social distance and minimal contact between hostesses and customers, American will offer limited food and beverage options from March 27 to April 30.

Reduced service will be based on flight duration and destination.

Full service will resume once the COVID-19 situation has stabilized.

American said it is exploring and hopes to have bottled water and snacks available at the door in the near future.

"Our hostesses spend most of their time with our clients and play a key role in ensuring safety and

well-being of our customers, "said Jill Surdek, senior vice president of flight services." As a result of working with our

team of flight attendants and the Association of professional flight attendants, we are taking these necessary steps

today and we will continue to update our policies in response to CDC guidance. "

American will also temporarily relax seating policies to encourage social distancing.

Door agents and hostesses will be able to proactively reassign seats to create more space among customers beginning Tuesday, March 24.

Once on board, as long as there are no weight or balance restrictions on the aircraft, customers can change to another seat inside their cabin with a ticket subject to availability.

American will also block 50% of all intermediate seats and all seats adjacent to flight attendant jump seats on each flight.

