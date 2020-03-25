America and sacrifice: is the country ready to step up?

WASHINGTON (AP) – For most Americans alive today, the idea of ​​shared national sacrifice is a collective abstraction, a memory passed down by a grandfather or passed down through a book or movie.

Not since World War II, when people kept ration books with stamps that allowed them to buy meat, sugar, butter, cooking oil, and gasoline, when buying cars, firewood, and nylon was restricted, when factories converted cars Tanks, Jeeps, and torpedoes, when men were recruited and women volunteered in the war effort, the entire nation has been asked to sacrifice itself for the greater good.

The era of civil rights, Vietnam, the Gulf Wars, September 11, and the financial crisis involved suffering, including death, but there was no call for universal sacrifice. President George W. Bush encouraged people to buy things after the terrorist attacks to help the economy, "patriots in the mall," some called it, before the all-out war effort began. People lost jobs and homes in the financial crisis, but there were no calls for community response.

Now, with the coronavirus, it is as if a natural disaster has occurred in several places at once. Millions will likely lose their jobs. The companies will be closed. Schools have closed. Thousands will die. Leaders are ordering citizens to isolate themselves to stop the march of the virus.

Suddenly, over the course of a few weeks, John F. Kennedy's mandate "ask what you can do for your country,quot; has come to life. Will Americans step up?

"This is a new moment," said Jon Meacham, historian and author of "The Soul of America."

"Prolonged slaughter is not something we have been asked to do, really, since World War II," Meacham said. "There was a kind of perpetual vigilance in the Cold War, what President Kennedy called the 'long twilight fight', but living in fear of nuclear war is quite abstract compared to living in fear to a virus and possible economic depression. . "

The second world war involved a common enemy and a common purpose, with light sides drawn throughout the world. While President Donald Trump has sometimes tried to invoke that sentiment about attacking the coronavirus, he has abruptly changed his course, suggesting Monday that the restrictions he has sought on American life may be as short-lived as his slogan about "15 days to curb the spread, "Even as others warn that most of the country is about to be affected by a series of new cases.

In Congress, some speak of uniting, while others distort their partisan opposites. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Blamed the lack of action by Congress at the feet of Democrats.

"A request to do anything becomes a point of attack, and we are always 10 steps from where we should be in big legislative deals," said Julian Zelizer, a professor of history at Princeton. "Such intense polarization in a time of crisis, with a president who is not interested in time-tested forms of governance and the work of uniting, makes this much more difficult."

That has not been universal. Governor Mike DeWine (Republican of Ohio) moved quickly to shut down most activities in his state and implored Ohioans to help.

"We have not faced an enemy as we have faced it today in 102 years," DeWine said recently. “We have to go back to the influenza epidemic of 1918. We are certainly at war. … In times of war, we must make sacrifices, and I thank all of our Ohio citizens for what they are doing and what they are not doing. You are making a big difference, and this difference will save lives. ”

As a nation, Americans are used to seeing swaths of the country destroyed by hurricanes, floods, forest fires, and snow storms. But there is a season of rebuilding and renovation. The coronavirus, with its rapid spread, is giving Americans a public health Katrina that knows few borders or boundaries, even though some parts of the country suffer far more than others.

To date, for many, sacrifices have been mere inconveniences. There are no restaurants or cinemas. Perhaps the need to buy exercise equipment because the gym has closed. Or leave the Amazon cardboard box outside for 24 hours to make sure the virus doesn't somehow enter the home.

A week in which you are told to work from home may resemble a work vacation. A week without being able to work is frustrating but, potentially, eventually reversible.

But when a week fades into a month, or more, how will we react?

“We used to tax in times of crisis. Now we don't, "said Zelizer." We ask people to ration in times of crisis. Now we don't. We ask people to serve in times of crisis. Now we don't. So this is a radical change. The point is, Americans may have no choice. "

For many, the options are personal and painful. Representative Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) Cannot see her parents or in-laws for the foreseeable future because she may have been exposed to the virus. But you are also seeing the impact of the virus in many other ways that are much more damaging.

"I think we are in the early stages of people understanding what sacrifice is," Spanberger said. “People with loved ones in nursing homes are told that they cannot visit loved ones. That brings him home. For people who have children, try to explain why they can't go to school, can't date games, can't see friends, can't see family.

"It is this element of everyone who needs to alter their lives so that other people do not die," he said. "It is different from eating less meat due to the war or working in a factory because a husband is abroad. But you also cannot interact with the community, so it is more difficult. You cannot lean on your social circle, church or school All of these things are taken from us trying to keep people safe. "

With people being asked to sacrifice their jobs, their children's education, their ability to communicate with family and friends, Spanberger said: "the depth of empathy that that should be available and the strength of concerns about these decisions they must be incomparable and we do it. " I don't see that, at least not from the administration.

What the nation's leaders do or don't do will determine the course of the pandemic and its fatality. But it will be Americans' willingness to sacrifice that may matter most.

"In the end, this presents great and compelling proof of our national sense of ourselves as exceptional, generous, and resilient," said Meacham. "Maybe we are all those things. One thing is certain: we are about to find out. "

Michael Tackett is deputy director of the Washington office of The Associated Press. Follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/tackettdc