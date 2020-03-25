AMC Theaters Cancels 600 Employees In Leawood, Kansas HQ – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: The Up News Info finds out that the world's largest exhibitor, AMC Theaters, has laid off 600 employees at its headquarters in Leawood, KS.

Health insurance will remain intact for all of them, however, for those who don't get any mattresses, they will have to find a way to pay for their policies for as long as the chain is idle.

The breakdown of the leave compensation is as follows from what I deduce: 4 days per week employees receive 80% of their salary, 2 days per week employees receive 40% of their salary and zero days per week receive zero salary .

The chain announced on March 16 that it will close its US 630 chain. USA For six to 12 weeks.

At the time, AMC chief Adam Aron said: "We are so disappointed by our movie guests and our teams of employees that the new CDC guidelines that Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10 people do that it is impossible to open our cinemas. Still, the health and well-being of AMC guests and employees, and of all Americans, takes precedence over everything else. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and look forward to the day when we can once again delight moviegoers across the country by reopening AMC theaters in accordance with guidance from CDC and local health authorities. ”

