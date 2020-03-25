Amazon worker in Moreno Valley tests positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A worker at an Amazon distribution center in Moreno Valley, Riverside County, tested positive for coronavirus.

Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutiérrez confirmed the diagnoses in a statement Tuesday night.

The worker was receiving treatment and several coworkers received the self-quarantine order.

Gutiérrez said it is not clear if the employee is a Moreno Valley resident because the person's medical information is private.

"Although this is a situation that needs to get worse before it gets better, keep in mind that we are in this together and that all the resources of the City of Moreno Valley have been working to support CDC, the State of California and County of Riverside, health while working to combat this virus, "Gutiérrez wrote in a statement.

As of Tuesday, Riverside County has reported a total of 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six deaths. All deaths have occurred in the Coachella Valley.